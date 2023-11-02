Mendus - ADVANCE II at ASH may be a near-term catalyst

Erweiterte Funktionen



02.11.23 14:38
Mendus has announced that it has been granted three abstracts, including an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2023 meeting, relating to the clinical development of vididencel as a maintenance therapy for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). There are limited treatment options for AML maintenance, which is likely a key consideration in the selection of ADVANCE II data for an oral presentation. The update is anticipated to include relapse-free survival (RFS) and overall survival (OS) data on 11 December 2023, and if positive, could add to a growing package of validation for vididencel as a novel cancer maintenance treatment in AML and support its mode of action. We note that Mendus is also preparing for an additional Phase II combination trial with Onureg, which we view as a favourable strategic decision (on track to commence by end-2023). We note that interim results from ADVANCE II were previously reported in December 2022, showing a potentially competitive profile over the standard of care, Onureg.

