Melrose Industries - Two are better than one

Melrose has started the GKN businesses realisation process by announcing the demerger of the automotive businesses. This will permit automotive to prosper as a standalone listed entity, developing growth, including in electric vehicles, and corporate opportunities within the automotive arena. Melrose will continue its ‘buy, improve, sell’ strategy, including completing the restructuring of the aerospace business with the flexibility to undertake the next deal. This should release value while also providing optionality for shareholders.