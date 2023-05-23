Erweiterte Funktionen


Melrose Industries - The stars are aligned




23.05.23 07:42
Edison Investment Research

Following the demerger of Dowlais automotive, Melrose Industries is a focused aerospace group with a retuned strategy, still with shareholder value at its core, to develop its capabilities long term as a focused entity. The flexion point in the aftermarket partnerships, benefits from the operational actions and the accelerating recovery in the aerospace market provide strong positive dynamics for Melrose. Profit is set to expand significantly, well beyond the pre-acquisition levels, fuelling a balance sheet capable of significant cash returns to shareholders.

