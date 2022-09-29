Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Melrose Industries":
 Aktien    


Melrose Industries - Releasing the potential




29.09.22 08:12
Edison Investment Research

Melrose’s demerger of the automotive businesses and the listing of separate entities (NewCo and Melrose with Aerospace) will provide greater transparency of valuation. Using listed peer ratings for the two entities, we estimate a combined valuation per current Melrose share of c 200p. In addition, both companies will be able to accelerate their strategic pathways with greater potential access to capital markets. Melrose shares have declined 25% since the announcement of the demerger despite management reiterating full year expectations, suggesting some disappointment that a clean sale of the Automotive business and cash return has not been achieved. This has significantly increased the upside potential value realisation.

Aktuell
Fantastische Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Aktie startet Super-Rallye
Diesen 409% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,14 € 1,146 € -0,006 € -0,52% 29.09./12:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNR5MZ78 A3CSME 2,11 € 1,14 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,14 € -0,52%  28.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,14584 $ +7,09%  28.09.22
Frankfurt 1,125 € +2,79%  08:13
Stuttgart 1,1285 € +1,21%  11:27
München 1,479 € 0,00%  13.09.22
Berlin 1,148 € -3,37%  11:35
Düsseldorf 1,1305 € -4,07%  10:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Brillante Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diese 596% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...