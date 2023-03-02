Erweiterte Funktionen

Melrose Industries - Positive trajectory




02.03.23 09:26
Edison Investment Research

Melrose Industries’ results highlight that the Aerospace division is recovering ahead of previous management expectations. This should increase the attractions of the new Melrose group post demerger when it becomes a focused aerospace-orientated group. The other half of the demerger, automotive-orientated Dowlais, will offer recovery potential (10%+ margin targets) along with corporate activity expectations.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,766 € 1,7535 € 0,0125 € +0,71% 02.03./13:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNR5MZ78 A3CSME 1,97 € 1,11 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,766 € +0,71%  09:53
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,75 $ +3,55%  24.02.23
Frankfurt 1,745 € +2,38%  12:08
Berlin 1,784 € +1,88%  12:56
Düsseldorf 1,758 € +1,50%  13:00
Stuttgart 1,758 € +1,35%  13:00
Bitte warten...