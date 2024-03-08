Erweiterte Funktionen
Melrose Industries - Continued outperformance
08.03.24 11:26
Edison Investment Research
Melrose Industries’ shares have been re-rated over the past year, reflecting the company becoming a pure aerospace group and its improving operational performance. Attractions remain from the Risk and Revenue Sharing Partnerships (RRSPs) and associated cashflows along with the investments being made, such as in additive fabrication, to drive organic growth beyond the already positive aerospace market.
Aktuell