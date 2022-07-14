Erweiterte Funktionen


Medlab Clinical - NanaBis – now with synthetic CBD and THC




14.07.22 08:02
Edison Investment Research

Following the company’s transformation to a pureplay biotech, Medlab Clinical has focused on the development of key asset NanaBis, a 50:50 micellar formulation of CBD and THC, in the treatment of cancer-induced bone pain. Based on recommendations from the FDA, Medlab has switched to using synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in NanaBis and is imminently expected to approach the regulators for approval of a Phase III trial. We expect a recently compiled drug master file (DMF) for NanaBis to support this application. To fund its development ambitions, the company is now pursuing a dual listing on the US Nasdaq stock market, pending shareholder approval. We value Medlab at A$239.8m or A$0.70 per share.

Aktuell
Achtung: 325% Uran Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Diese Aktie bricht jetzt nach oben aus - Massives Kaufsignal - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Neuer 398% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:23 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: EU-Kommission rechnet für 2022 m [...]
11:21 , dpa-AFX
Kampf um Johnson-Nachfolge: Angriffe gegen [...]
11:20 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: EPTI AB: EPTI veröffentlicht op [...]
11:14 , dpa-AFX
Netflix und Verdi vereinbaren Mindestgagen fü [...]
11:14 , dpa-AFX
Ukraine beschießt erneut von Russland besetzt [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...