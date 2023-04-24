Erweiterte Funktionen

Medizintechnikkonzern Philips fängt sich im Tagesgeschäft - Teure Rückstellungen




24.04.23 08:07
dpa-AFX

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Der Medizintechnikkonzern Philips hat sich im ersten Quartal im Tagesgeschäft unerwartet gut geschlagen. Trotzdem mussten der niederländische Siemens-Healthineers-Konkurrent wegen teurer Rückstellungen unter dem Strich einen weiteren Rückschlag einstecken. Er schrieb tiefrote Zahlen. Der Nettoverlust vergrößerte sich gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum auf mehr als das Vierfache und betrug 665 Millionen Euro. 575 Millionen Euro stellte der Konzern für Rechtsstreitigkeiten in den USA rund um den Rückruf von Beatmungsgeräten und Geräten für die Schlaftherapie zurück. Für das laufende Sparprogramm mit Tausenden Stellenstreichungen fielen zudem weitere Kosten an. Im Tagesgeschäft schnitt Philips bei Umsatz und bereinigtem Ergebnis allerdings spürbar besser ab als befürchtet.



So zog der Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 6 Prozent auf 4,2 Milliarden Euro an. Analysten hatten lediglich mit etwas mehr als zwei Prozent Wachstum gerechnet. Das um Sondereffekte bereinigte Ergebnis vor Zinsen, Steuern und Firmenwertabschreibungen (Ebita) kletterte um fast die Hälfte auf 359 Millionen Euro - auch hier hatten Experten mit einem weit niedrigeren Wert gerechnet. Philips führte das Abschneiden vor allem auf eine weiter verbesserte Situation in der Lieferkette zurück. Der vergleichbare Auftragseingang zeigte sich stabil, mehr Bestellungen in der Diagnostik und Behandlung glichen schwächere Aufträge in der Sparte zur Vernetzung im Gesundheitswesen aus./men/zb



https://www.results.philips.com/publications/q123/downloads/pdf/en/philips-first-quarter-results-2023-report.pdf?v=20230424050304



http://www.respironics.com/de_de/



https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/update-certain-philips-respironics-ventilators-bipap-machines-and-cpap-machines-recalled-due



Philips Respironics field action for specific sleep therapy and ventilator devices


To date, more than 95% of the new replacement devices and repair kits required for the remediation of the registered devices have


been produced. The vast majority of the produced sleep therapy devices have been sent to patients and home care providers. The


remaining 5% of the registered devices are primarily ventilators, for which Philips Respironics is fully focused on working towards a


solution.


In Q2 2023, Philips Respironics expects to report on the VOC testing of ozone-induced foam degradation in the first-generation


DreamStation devices, and on the complete set of testing results for the SystemOne and DreamStation Go sleep therapy devices.


As previously disclosed, Philips is a defendant in several class-action lawsuits and individual personal injury claims. In the US, an


economic loss class action, a medical monitoring class action and personal injury claims have been filed. This quarter, Philips


Respironics recorded a EUR 575 million provision in connection with the anticipated resolution of the economic loss class action, an


important step in addressing the litigation related to the recall.


Philips Respironics is subject to an investigation by the US Department of Justice and remains in ongoing discussions with the FDA


regarding a proposed consent decree. Given the uncertain nature of the relevant events, and of their potential financial and


operational impact and associated obligations, if any, the company has not made any provisions in the accounts for these matters.








