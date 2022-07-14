Media and Games Invest - Focus on ad software platform

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.07.22 13:52
Edison Investment Research

Media and Games Invest (MGI) is grasping an opportunity to leverage its extensive first-party data resource, generated through its games content, to build out a full stack advertising software platform that can offer good returns to both advertisers and publishers. Changes to the advertising ecosystem to protect user privacy are prompting a strategic shift to first-party data, with added benefits of improved targeting and transparency. MGI has already assembled a strong offering on the supply side and is now expanding its offering on the demand side, through organic growth and targeted M&A, which should generate further scale and efficiency.

