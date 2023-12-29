Masimo Aktie: Wie reagieren Sie darauf?

Masimo's stock price performance over the past 12 months has seen a decrease of -24.64 percent. This underperformance of -24.2 percent compared to the average decline of similar stocks in the "Healthcare Equipment and Supplies" industry indicates a concerning trend for Masimo. Additionally, the healthcare sector as a whole achieved a moderate return of 15.79 percent last year, with Masimo falling 40.44 percent below this average. These statistics result in a "Poor" rating for Masimo in this category.

For those looking to assess the momentum of a stock price, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a prominent tool. Masimo's RSI currently stands at 40.86, indicating a "Neutral" rating. The RSI25, which looks at a 25-day period, is at 30.97, also resulting in a "Neutral" classification. Overall, this leads to a "Neutral" rating for Masimo.

In terms of technical analysis, Masimo's stock price has deviated by -12.2 percent from the 200-day moving average, resulting in a "Poor" rating from a chart perspective. However, when looking at the 50-day moving average, the stock price is currently above this average by +21.73 percent, leading to a "Good" rating in the short term. Therefore, the overall rating for Masimo based on simple technical analysis is "Neutral."

Aside from hard data such as financial statements, stock prices can also be influenced by softer factors such as market sentiment. Analysts have observed predominantly positive sentiment towards Masimo on social platforms, although there has been an increase in negative discussions over the past two days. As a result, the stock receives a "Neutral" rating based on this assessment, indicating a mixed sentiment towards Masimo.

In conclusion, based on the various analyses, Masimo's stock performance is deemed "Neutral" from both a technical and sentiment perspective.