In 115 days, the Magna company, based in Aurora, Canada, will present its quarterly balance sheet for the fourth quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how is Magna’s stock performing compared to last year?

There are only 115 days left until Magna’s stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 14.43 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Magna achieved sales of EUR 6.66 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, a jump of +94.38 percent to EUR 12.95 billion is now expected. The profit is also projected to change and increase by +163.34 percent to EUR 174.20 million.

On an annual basis, analysts are rather optimistic. Sales are expected to increase by +94.38 percent and profit by +163.34 percent to EUR 1.05 billion on a yearly basis.The profit remains positive and is expected to change by +163 .34% to EUR 1 .05 billion compared with last year when it reached Eur399 .78 million.The earnings per share fall at Eur2 .66 over one year.

Some shareholders do not anticipate part of the quarterly estimates ahead of time.As a result,the price has changed -6 .58% in the past30 days.

Analysts estimate that on an outlook period of12 months,the share should be at Eur66 .84 ,which represents a gainof+34 .62% based onthe current price.Shareholders who still wantto get in can expect againof+34 ,62 % over12 monthsbasedon expert estimates .

Accordingto the chart analysis, the price trend for Magna is strongly negative, and the 50-day moving average offers no support.

