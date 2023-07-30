Magna-Aktie: Quartalsergebnisse in 94 Tagen, Umsatz- und Gewinnprognosen steigen laut Analysten

In just 94 days, the Aurora-based company Magna will release its quarterly results for the third quarter. What kind of revenue and profit numbers can shareholders expect? And how is the Magna stock performing compared to last year?

With a current market capitalization of 16.37 billion euros, only 94 days remain until the Magna stock presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently predict a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Magna achieved a revenue of 6.35 billion euros in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of +7.80% is now expected to reach 9.17 billion euros.

The profit is expected to change as well and is projected to rise by +17.50% to 232.54 million...