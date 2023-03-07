Erweiterte Funktionen


MGI - Media and Games Invest - Sharpening focus in digital advertising




07.03.23 08:48
Edison Investment Research

MGI – Media and Games Invest (MGI) is increasingly focused on its vertically integrated multichannel advertising platform, retaining a core of games that serve to generate first-party data and provide an efficient sandpit for developing new services. FY22 results were at the top end of guidance (as revised upwards at Q322), despite the headwind of lower market advertising rates. This scenario has continued in Q123, and we have taken a cautionary approach to our revised FY23 forecasts, which will be reviewed when management issues guidance for the year at the Q1 update. Medium-term guidance remains for a revenue CAGR of 25–30%. The shares are valued well below peers and the level indicated by a discounted cash flow (DCF).

Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Medtech Hot Stock
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip mit Jahreshoch - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:46 , Aktiennews
Abercrombie, Fitch Aktie: Bloß nicht in Panik [...]
11:46 , Aktiennews
ProSiebenSat1 Aktie: Kein Grund zur Sorge!
11:46 , Aktiennews
Knaus Tabbert Aktie: Kaufen, verkaufen oder [...]
11:46 , Aktiennews
Sartorius Aktie: Selbst wir haben nicht damit [...]
11:46 , Aktiennews
Mercedes-Benz-Group Aktie: Das werden die B [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...