MGI - Media and Games Invest - Full stack programmatic advertising platform

MGI – Media and Games Invest operates a programmatic advertising platform that enables publishers and advertisers to achieve their objectives with speed and transparency on the open internet (ie not within the ‘walled gardens’ such as Facebook and Amazon). Its origins in the games sector have given it extensive resources of first party data as well as providing attractive audiences, with the additional benefit that enhancements to the offering can be optimised internally and quickly. MGI’s games interests are now focused on mobile. Within advertising, the group operates across all digital media, although its main focus is on in-app and Connected TV, with a growing interest in the burgeoning connected TV market.