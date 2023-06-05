MGI - Media and Games Invest - Building adtech market presence

Erweiterte Funktionen


05.06.23 11:42
Edison Investment Research

MGI – Media and Games Invest (MGI) is building a strong position in the programmatic adtech sector, under the Verve name. Its supply (publishing) side is expanding its customer base in a difficult market, with Verve now the largest mobile in-app provider for Google in North America and EMEA and fourth largest on iOS. Verve’s demand (advertising) side is growing strongly, from a lower base. The group’s Q123 revenues were up by 1% (organic, +4% with currency), while lower costs from the slimmed-down games portfolio and the operational benefit of the combined tech stacks have lifted margins faster than we anticipated. The share price is at a sizable discount to peers. In our view, this does not reflect the value inherent in MGI’s large first-party data resource, AI-driven targeting or the scale of its opportunity.

