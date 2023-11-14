MGI - Media and Games Invest - Building a major global adtech player

MGI – Media and Games Invest (MGI) has been steadily gaining market share in a difficult trading environment. It is now the leading mobile open web supply-side platform (SSP) on both Android and iOS in North America; second on Android and fifth on iOS in EMEA. Continuing weak advertising pricing means that FY23 revenue guidance was pulled back at the interims, but careful cost management should ensure EBITDA is flat over FY22, with an annualised cost-saving programme of €10m also put in place. MGI’s fundamentals are positive, with its vertical integration giving an efficient market proposition and earlier acquisitions providing a sound basis for its connected TV offering. The withdrawal of personal identifiers on Google should give further impetus, which we feel is not yet reflected in the rating.