Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods: Wie viel Potenzial schlummert hier?

23.08.22 04:57
Finanztrends

Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods gehört zum Unternehmen Lyxor International Asset Management S.A.S.. Anteile des ETF können unter der ISIN: LU2082997789 an der XETRA Börse erworben werden. Seit dem 31. Januar 2019 ist Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods tätig und besitz mittlerweile ein Gesamtvermögen von 34.536.880,00 Euro. Mit 116 Euro beendete Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods den… Hier weiterlesen

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
113,14 € 116,00 € -   € 0,00% 22.08./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU2082997789 LYX04K 142,17 € 102,00 €
Werte im Artikel
1.738 plus
+0,07%
113,14 minus
-2,47%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		113,14 € -2,47%  22.08.22
Xetra 113,28 € -2,36%  22.08.22
Frankfurt 114,06 € -2,46%  22.08.22
München 113,44 € -2,46%  22.08.22
Berlin 112,68 € -2,51%  22.08.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 112,56 € -2,81%  22.08.22
Düsseldorf 112,40 € -2,97%  22.08.22
  = Realtime
