Erweiterte Funktionen


Lowland Investment Company - Dividend growth and NAV outperformance




10.10.23 10:56
Edison Investment Research

Since we published our detailed review of Lowland Investment Company (LWI) in August, quarterly DPS has been increased 4.9% to 1.6p, continuing a long track record of progressive dividends, and maintaining the trust’s position as one of the highest yielding in the UK Equity Income sector. In the financial year to 30 September 2023 (FY23), its NAV total return of 17.2% was 3.4 percentage points ahead of the benchmark, despite larger-cap stocks continuing to lead market performance, a strong headwind to the trust’s multi-cap approach in the previous year. Although market uncertainties prevail, the managers continue to identify opportunities in market leading, well managed businesses with growth potential.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium-Lagerstätte 764 Mio. USD wert - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:04 , Gurupress
Meta Platforms: Kursziel von 344,96 EUR erw [...]
16:03 , Gurupress
Gilead Sciences: Analysten sehen Kurspotentia [...]
16:01 , Aktiennews
NextEra Energy Aktie: Gigantischer Hammer!
16:01 , Aktiennews
BioNTech Aktie: Alles kein Problem!
16:01 , Aktiennews
Varta Aktie: Das könnte richtig teuer werden!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...