Erweiterte Funktionen


Lowland Investment Company - A healthy recovery in portfolio income




22.12.22 07:52
Edison Investment Research

The last 12 months have been difficult for Lowland Investment Company (LWI). Combined, the weakness in UK mid and small caps’ performance, UK corporate earnings and value investing have been a notably powerful headwind for this multi-cap income portfolio. However, the managers, James Henderson and Laura Foll, are resolute in maintaining their mildly contrarian approach to investing in under-researched small- and mid-sized UK companies for growth in capital and income while selectively blending with larger, less volatile, above-average dividend paying companies. Thus, it is reassuring to see the very strong recovery in portfolio revenue through FY22 (+43% y-o-y) from the depths of the pandemic, which gives some indication as to the resilience and positive outlook for the portfolio at the company level. In addition, LWI’s portfolio is currently trading on a historical P/E ratio of 8.7x versus its long-term average of 12.7x and the broad UK market’s valuation of 9.6x. As a result, we believe LWI offers investors an attractive way to access the whole breadth of the UK market for both capital and income returns.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:35 , Aktiennews
Indus Aktie: Das muss man erstmal verdauen!
10:35 , Aktiennews
Novo Nordisk Aktie: Das ist der nächste Hamm [...]
10:35 , Aktiennews
Tisdale Resources Aktie: Das dürfte jetzt erst [...]
10:35 , Aktiennews
Medigene AG Aktie: Wohin geht die Reise?
10:35 , Aktiennews
Xigem Technologies Aktie: Alles kein Problem!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...