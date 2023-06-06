Erweiterte Funktionen


Looking for a new procurement partner who will provide you with the latest solar market trends and insights?




06.06.23 08:00
news aktuell

Rosmalen, the Netherlands (ots) -

Visit PVO International's booth C4.340 to discuss your solar procurement needs during The smarter E Europe / Intersolar 2023. PVO is the leading European procurement organisation for all products related to solar energy systems. PVO maximizes value-creation by beating the market in volume, quality, and speed. Since 2014, PVO and its partners have gone all in, providing everything needed to accelerate the energy transition. PVO International supplies its products to customers in the utility, commercial, industrial, and residential energy sectors across Europe.

About PVO

PVO's way of working is unique. Whether you need products like solar panels, inverters, EV-chargers, mounting systems, battery solutions, or the services of a professional purchaser, logistic partner, or quality inspector: PVO takes care of all your solar needs. As part of the listed DCC Group, PVO International stands strong and can achieve her international ambitions and energy transition goals faster. Together, we have the power to make a difference.

Pressekontakt:

You can use the photos free of rights with this press release, mentioning PVO International.
For more information please contact Karlijn van Holt via marketing@pvo-int.com or +31 6 55551274.


Original-Content von: PVO International, übermittelt durch news aktuell

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,2 Billionen EUR Lithium
Autoriese investiert mit 76 Mio. EUR und Chemieriese 161 Mio. EUR in diesen Lithium Aktientip)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeals voraus - Massives Kaufsignal - 461% Drohnen Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:56 , Aktiennews
Fortress Biotech Aktie: In selten guter Lage!
09:56 , Aktiennews
Cardlytics Aktie: Dies ist jetzt besonders wich [...]
09:56 , Aktiennews
DMG Mori Aktie: Selbst Profis sind hier gesto [...]
09:56 , Aktiennews
Gold Lion Resources Aktie: Alles völlig egal!
09:56 , Aktiennews
Snap Aktie: So gut, wie seit langer Zeit nicht [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...