Lockheed Martin Aktie: Wird es jetzt nochmal richtig spannend?

Lockheed Martin's Dividende and technical analysis have been evaluated, as well as its Relative Strength Index (RSI) and fundamental analysis. In terms of Dividende, the company is currently paying out lower dividends compared to the industry average for Aerospace and Defense, with a difference of 14.17 percentage points (2.84% compared to 17.01%). Due to this significant difference, the company's Dividendenpolitik has been rated as "Schlecht" (bad).

Looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Lockheed Martin's RSI stands at 58.28, categorizing it as "Neutral" for a 7-day period. The RSI25, which considers a 25-day period, is at 66.4, also resulting in a "Neutral" rating. This overall picture leads to a "Neutral" rating for the company.

Moving on to the technical analysis, the comparison of the moving average of the closing price of Lockheed Martin's stock over the last 200 trading days (GD200) with the current price shows a deviation of -4.99%. This leads to a "Neutral" rating from a chart technical perspective. Similarly, the comparison of the closing price with the 50-day moving average (GD50) also results in a "Neutral" rating, with a deviation of -4.62%. Overall, the company receives a "Neutral" rating for simple chart technical analysis.

In terms of fundamental analysis, Lockheed Martin's stock is considered undervalued based on the price-earnings ratio (KGV), with a KGV of 14.88, which is 53% lower than the industry average of 31.79 in the Aerospace and Defense segment. Therefore, from a fundamental analysis perspective, the stock receives a rating of "Gut" (good).