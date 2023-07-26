Livent Quartalszahlen: Steigender Umsatz und Gewinn erwartet - Börsenprognosen für das kommende Jahr

Livent is a company based in Philadelphia, United States that will be presenting its quarterly financial statements for the third quarter in 95 days. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how is the Livent stock performing compared to last year?

With only 95 days left until the Livent stock, which currently has a market capitalization of EUR 4.28 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst firms are currently expecting a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Livent generated revenue of EUR 208.14 million in Q3 2022, it is now expected to jump by +15.20% to EUR 260.90 million this quarter. The profit is also expected to change and...