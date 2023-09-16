Erweiterte Funktionen


Livent Quartalszahlen: Große Erwartungen an Umsatzsteigerung und Börsenperformance




16.09.23 11:08
Gurupress

Livent’s quarterly financial results for the third quarter will be released in 43 days. Shareholders are eager to know the company’s revenue and profit figures, as well as how Livent’s stock is performing compared to last year.


With a current market capitalization of 3.63 billion euros, Livent will present its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens in just 43 days. Shareholders and analysts are anxiously waiting for the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Livent achieved a revenue of 215.94 million euros in the third quarter of 2022, there is now an expected jump of +10.10% to 258.55 million euros in revenue for this quarter. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +14.60% to reach 82.92 million...


