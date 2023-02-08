Erweiterte Funktionen
Lithium Power International - Lithium price upgrade calls for higher valuation
08.02.23 07:50
Edison Investment Research
We have raised our near-term lithium price expectations to reflect the current supply/demand cycle and upgraded our long-run (post 2031) price forecasts (from US$17,000/t to US$22,500/t LCE) to reflect lithium’s high demand growth and highly concentrated supply fundamentals. On the back of this, our valuation of Lithium Power International (LPI) has increased from A$1.24/share to A$1.42/share assuming the full project equity dilution. We have also updated our model to reflect 100% consolidation of the Maricunga project as well as LPI’s (now somewhat more dilutive) lower share price.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,275 €
|0,2785 €
|-0,0035 €
|-1,26%
|08.02./11:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LPI1
|A2ANZD
|0,68 €
|0,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,275 €
|-1,26%
|07.02.23
|Stuttgart
|0,2705 €
|+4,64%
|10:30
|Berlin
|0,279 €
|+2,57%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|0,27 €
|+0,37%
|10:30
|München
|0,274 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|0,269 €
|-1,47%
|08:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,29 $
|-1,79%
|07.02.23
