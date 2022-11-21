Lithium Power International - Carbonate purity above industry standards

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.11.22 09:04
Edison Investment Research

Lithium Power International (LPI) has announced that optimisations to the production process introduced in the updated definitive feasibility study (DFS) at its Maricunga lithium project resulted in battery grade lithium carbonate whose purity exceeded industry standards. LPI now plans to send these carbonate samples to potential off-takers as part of the ongoing project finance process.

