Erweiterte Funktionen


Lithium Americas: Quartalszahlen in 74 Tagen - Aktionäre erwarten Rückgang des Umsatzes




11.08.23 12:53
Gurupress

INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS: 74 days from now, the Vancouver-based company Lithium Americas will present its quarterly balance sheet for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profits? And how is the Lithium Americas stock performing compared to last year?


With a current market capitalization of EUR 2.70 billion, there are only 74 days left before the Lithium Americas stock announces its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst firms currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Lithium Americas achieved revenues of EUR 0.00 in Q3 2022, a decrease of 0.00 percent to EUR 0.00 is now expected.


The existing loss is also expected to change and is...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Börsenstar setzt jetzt auf diese Aktie
324% Security Software Aktientip nach 1.855% mit Palo Alto Networks ($PANW)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Jetzt einsteigen - Biotech Aktientip heilt Hautkrebs vollständig. 255% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:46 , Aktiennews
Cocrystal Pharma Aktie: Es hätte schlimmer k [...]
15:46 , Aktiennews
Interessante Signale bei Knorr-Bremse!
15:46 , Aktiennews
Damit hat keiner bei Telecure Technologies ge [...]
15:46 , Aktiennews
Palfinger Aktie: Die Situation spitzt sich zu!
15:46 , Aktiennews
BJ's Restaurants Aktie: Die Situation spitzt si [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...