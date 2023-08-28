Erweiterte Funktionen


Lindblad Expeditions Quartalsbericht: Erwartete Steigerung von Umsatz und Gewinn, 50-tägige Analyse




28.08.23 22:51
There are only 63 days left until Lindblad Expeditions, based in New York, United States, presents its quarterly financial report for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of sales and profit figures? And how does the Lindblad Expeditions share compare to last year?


With a current market capitalization of EUR 468.93 million, Lindblad Expeditions will present its new quarterly figures before the opening of the stock exchange. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Lindblad Expeditions achieved sales of EUR 134.01 million in Q3 2022, an increase of +56.00% is now expected to reach EUR 157.42 million this quarter. The previous loss is also expected to change and...


