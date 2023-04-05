Erweiterte Funktionen

Light Science Technologies Holdings - Proposed £1.5m placing and subscription




05.04.23 10:12
Edison Investment Research

Light Science Technologies Holdings has conditionally raised £1.5m (gross) through a placing and private subscription at 1p/share. The company also intends to raise up to £0.5m (gross) at 1p/share via the Winterflood Retail Access platform. The proceeds will predominantly be used for product development and intellectual property protection in the company’s controlled environment agriculture (CEA) division, as well as for general working capital purposes.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,014 € 0,039 € -0,025 € -64,10% 05.04./10:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNDQJN14 A3C5J3 0,16 € 0,014 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,012 € -7,69%  12:19
München 0,0225 € -55,45%  08:04
Frankfurt 0,014 € -64,10%  09:15
