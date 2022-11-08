Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "LIGHT SC.TEC.HLDG LS -,01":
Light Science Technologies Holdings - Demand for sensorGROW blossoming
08.11.22 15:04
Edison Investment Research
Light Science Technologies Holdings has signed two further trial contracts for its new sensorGROW system, which could roll into subscriptions collectively generating up to £0.2m over a three-year period. One of these contracts is with a leading UK manufacturer of preserves, marmalades and associated products. Following on from the first two trial contracts announced in September, which could generate up to £0.9m over a three-year period, we believe this demonstrates a high level of engagement from growers in exploring how sensorGROW can help them maximise yields and reduce energy, nutrient and water costs.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,064 €
|0,063 €
|0,001 €
|+1,59%
|08.11./15:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNDQJN14
|A3C5J3
|0,35 €
|0,063 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.