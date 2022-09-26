Lepidico - Materially extended Phase 1 opportunity

On Friday 23 September, Lepidico announced a series of impressive drill results from Helikon 4 (including 34.8m at 1.25% Li2O) that extend the zone of mineralisation both down dip and along strike to the east towards Helikon 3 and Helikon 2. Drilling will continue, with a view to upgrading the mineral resource estimate at Karibib in October into the measured and indicated categories and thereby extend the Phase 1 operating life of the project from 14 to 20 years and potentially beyond. The upgraded resource will form the basis of a new mine plan at Karibib that will complement the company’s chemical plant front-end engineering and design process, which is now scheduled for completion in November once procurement optimisation and design refinements are complete. A final investment decision on the project will then be made, with timing to be advised but possibly in the first quarter of calendar year 2023 (cf anticipated at end-September previously).