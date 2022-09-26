Erweiterte Funktionen
Lepidico - Materially extended Phase 1 opportunity
26.09.22 08:12
Edison Investment Research
On Friday 23 September, Lepidico announced a series of impressive drill results from Helikon 4 (including 34.8m at 1.25% Li2O) that extend the zone of mineralisation both down dip and along strike to the east towards Helikon 3 and Helikon 2. Drilling will continue, with a view to upgrading the mineral resource estimate at Karibib in October into the measured and indicated categories and thereby extend the Phase 1 operating life of the project from 14 to 20 years and potentially beyond. The upgraded resource will form the basis of a new mine plan at Karibib that will complement the company’s chemical plant front-end engineering and design process, which is now scheduled for completion in November once procurement optimisation and design refinements are complete. A final investment decision on the project will then be made, with timing to be advised but possibly in the first quarter of calendar year 2023 (cf anticipated at end-September previously).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0186 €
|0,0163 €
|0,0023 €
|+14,11%
|26.09./11:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LPD2
|A2DHFT
|0,038 €
|0,010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0186 €
|+14,11%
|10:26
|Berlin
|0,0174 €
|+11,54%
|08:28
|Hamburg
|0,0156 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|München
|0,016 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|0,0162 €
|-0,61%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|0,0147 €
|-3,29%
|08:12
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,015 $
|-14,29%
|23.09.22
