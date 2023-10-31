Lepidico - Development plan evolves

On 30 October, Lepidico announced the updated economics of its 2020 definitive feasibility study (DFS) on its integrated lithium hydroxide mine and chemical plant to show a base case NPV8 of US$457m post-tax, which equates to 9.4 Australian cents per share on a pre-funding basis. In our January 2019 report Gold stars and black holes, we calculated that companies with completed DFSs typically have an EV/NPV ratio of 30.9%, which would imply a pre-funding valuation for Lepidico of 2.9c/share, to which its shares are currently trading at a significant 69.0% discount.