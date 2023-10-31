Erweiterte Funktionen
Lepidico - Development plan evolves
31.10.23 10:34
Edison Investment Research
On 30 October, Lepidico announced the updated economics of its 2020 definitive feasibility study (DFS) on its integrated lithium hydroxide mine and chemical plant to show a base case NPV8 of US$457m post-tax, which equates to 9.4 Australian cents per share on a pre-funding basis. In our January 2019 report Gold stars and black holes, we calculated that companies with completed DFSs typically have an EV/NPV ratio of 30.9%, which would imply a pre-funding valuation for Lepidico of 2.9c/share, to which its shares are currently trading at a significant 69.0% discount.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0055 €
|0,0058 €
|-0,0003 €
|-5,17%
|31.10./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LPD2
|A2DHFT
|0,015 €
|0,0046 €
5,70
+6,54%
0,0055
-5,17%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0055 €
|-5,17%
|30.10.23
|Hamburg
|0,0054 €
|+8,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|0,0054 €
|+8,00%
|08:27
|Berlin
|0,0058 €
|-6,45%
|13:10
|Frankfurt
|0,0054 €
|-10,00%
|08:11
|München
|0,0062 €
|-10,14%
|08:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0041 $
|-24,07%
|26.10.23
= Realtime
