Lepidico - Coming in sight of the Rubicon

Lepidico is awaiting the delivery of Phase 1 control estimates from its EPCM contractor ahead of making a final investment decision (FID) on its Karibib integrated lithium mine and chemical plant project in September. Within this context, it has now almost completed the resourcing of its executive management team with four major recent appointments at a time when the price of lithium chemicals has continued to hover close to record highs (in sharp contrast to most other metals).