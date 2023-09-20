Erweiterte Funktionen


Lenovo Aktien: Quartalsbericht bald veröffentlicht, Analysten befürchten Umsatzrückgang




20.09.23
Lenovo’s quarterly financial report for the second quarter will be released in 41 days. Shareholders are eagerly awaiting the revenue and profit figures. How does Lenovo’s stock performance compare to last year?


With a current market capitalization of EUR 11.40 billion, Lenovo’s stock will present its new quarterly results after market close in just 41 days. Both shareholders and analysts are anxiously waiting for the outcome. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Lenovo recorded revenue of EUR 2.03 billion in the second quarter of 2022, it is now expected to decline by 0.00 percent to EUR 13.44 billion. Similarly, profit is projected to decrease by -48.40 percent to EUR 33.23 million.


Analysts have a rather pessimistic outlook for the year...


