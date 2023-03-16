Erweiterte Funktionen
LXi REIT - Stronger, leaner and fitter
16.03.23 08:30
Edison Investment Research
LXi REIT’s (LXi’s) well-executed merger with Secure Income REIT (SIR) brought together two complementary businesses, adding scale at low cost and retaining LXi’s successful diversified, inflation-protected, long-income strategy. We expect this approach to deliver visible income and DPS growth, including merger cost savings, and mitigate market-wide pressure on capital values. Meanwhile, good progress is being made with the near-term priorities of debt refinancing, capital recycling, and lease regears.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,83 $
|1,45 $
|0,38 $
|+26,21%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BYQ46T41
|A2DMLV
|2,20 $
|0,91 $
Werte im Artikel
1,83
+26,21%
8,70
+7,41%
-
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,83 $
|+26,21%
|08.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.