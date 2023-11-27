Erweiterte Funktionen

Krones AG: Aktionäre erwarten Quartalszahlen, Ausblick auf steigenden Umsatz und jährliche Gewinnveränderungen




27.11.23 23:35
Gurupress

In 86 days, the Krones company based in Neutraubling, Germany will present its quarterly figures for the fourth quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit numbers? And how does the Krones share compare to last year?


There are only 86 days left until the Krones share, with a current market capitalization of EUR 3.28 billion, will present its new quarterly figures after the stock market closes. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Krones achieved revenue of EUR 1.17 billion in Q4 2022, it is now expected to jump by +7.23 percent to EUR 1.25 billion. The profit is also expected to change and is likely to fall by -2.69 percent to EUR 57.15 million.


On an annual basis, analysts are rather optimistic about revenue growth or decline of +7.23 percent and a profit decline of -2.69 percent to EUR 182 million respectively The profit remains positive and is expected to change by -2,69% on an annual basis at EUR 182 M compared to last year where it reached €187M.


Shareholders are partially preempting expectations for quarterly figures so far.The price has changed by +14.… % over past thirty days.


Analysts estimate thatthe effects onthe stock price would be as follows: Over12 months,the shareshould stand at EURO128.… which meansa gainof+23.… % basedonthe currentprice.Shareholderswho still wantto entercan expectagainof+23,… % over12 monthsbased onthe expertestimations.


According to technical analysis, the price trend at Krones is strongly positive and the 50-day moving average offers no resistance.


