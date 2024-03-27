Erweiterte Funktionen
Kolibri Global Energy - FY23 reserves show solid replacement rates
27.03.24 09:40
Edison Investment Research
Kolibri (KEI) released its annual reserves statement, which showed good replacement rates despite a visible increase in average production in FY23. At end-2023, the company’s total gross proved reserves declined by only 3% y-o-y to 32.4mmboe, while the total gross reserves increased by 3% to 79.4mmboe. KEI also reported a netback from operations of US$43.0/boe in FY23, marginally below our estimate of US$43.5/boe, on total average production of 2,796mboe. We will update our estimates and valuation following the upcoming release of the FY23 results.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,96 €
|2,98 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,67%
|27.03./13:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA50043K4063
|A3DL9D
|4,48 €
|2,70 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
