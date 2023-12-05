Erweiterte Funktionen



Können Eaton-Anleger sich noch gedulden?




05.12.23 13:57
Eaton's stock is currently considered "neutral" based on various indicators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on both a 7-day and 25-day basis shows that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. In terms of the stock's performance compared to others in the industrial sector, Eaton has underperformed by 1191.07% in the past year. However, it has outperformed stocks in the electrical equipment industry by 17.94%. Taking into account discussions on social media platforms, there is a mix of positive and negative sentiment surrounding Eaton. Overall, the sentiment is considered "neutral" due to five trading signals, with three being positive and two negative. Analyzing the sentiment and buzz in the long term, there has been a decrease in discussion activity, leading to a "poor" rating. The rate of sentiment change has remained relatively stable, resulting in a "neutral" rating. Overall, Eaton's stock is assessed as "poor" based on sentiment and buzz analysis.


