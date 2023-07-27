Erweiterte Funktionen

Knorr-Bremse: Has a Target Price of 69,36 EUR - What does it mean?




27.07.23 05:19
Gurupress

Analysts believe that Knorr-Bremse’s shares are currently undervalued. The real target price is +11,08% higher than the current share price.


• On July 25th, 2023, Knorr-Bremse’s shares declined by -0.35%
• The target price for Knorr-Bremse stands at 69.36 EUR
• Guru-Rating for Knorr-Bremse remains unchanged at 3.74


Yesterday, Knorr-Bremse experienced a decline in their financial market performance of -0.35%. As such, the results of the past five trading days – and therefore one full trading week – amount to -1.05%. Given these statistics it seems as though markets are relatively pessimistic about future earnings.


It’s unclear whether bank analysts expected this type of development; however overall sentiment seems clear.


Currently, the target price for Knorr Bremse is valued at €69.36.


Bank analysts have an average mid-term...


