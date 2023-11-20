Erweiterte Funktionen
Knaus Tabbert - Top 3 manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe
Knaus Tabbert is a top three manufacturer of motorhomes, caravans and camper vans in Europe, with products in the premium and luxury segment. In recent years, manufacturing has been increasingly standardised and optimised (eg the use of standardised components across products), which gives the company a high degree of flexibility to produce different models and brands at multiple locations. Knaus Tabbert maintains long-standing and reliable partnerships with more than 500 dealers in 25 European countries.
