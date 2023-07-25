Kion-Aktie: Quartalszahlen für Q3 in 92 Tagen - Prognose für Umsatz und Gewinn

In 92 days, the Kion company, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, will present its quarterly financial statements for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Kion share perform compared to last year?

There are only 92 days left until the Kion share, with a current market capitalization of 4.64 billion euros, presents its new quarterly figures after the stock market closes. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently estimate a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Kion achieved a revenue of 2.71 billion euros in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of +6.30 percent to 2.88 billion euros is expected now. The previous loss is also expected to change and is likely...