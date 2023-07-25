Erweiterte Funktionen


Kion-Aktie: Quartalszahlen für Q3 in 92 Tagen - Prognose für Umsatz und Gewinn




25.07.23 08:18
Gurupress

In 92 days, the Kion company, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, will present its quarterly financial statements for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does the Kion share perform compared to last year?


There are only 92 days left until the Kion share, with a current market capitalization of 4.64 billion euros, presents its new quarterly figures after the stock market closes. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently estimate a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Kion achieved a revenue of 2.71 billion euros in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of +6.30 percent to 2.88 billion euros is expected now. The previous loss is also expected to change and is likely...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
Starke Bohrresultate - Autoriese Stellantis (STLA) steigt ein
Börsenstar setzt nach 13.150% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL) auf diesen Battery Metal Hot Stock

Kuniko Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensation: Vollständige Krebsheilung - Massives Kaufsignal. 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:31 , Aktiennews
Embotelladora Andina wird -1.5 Prozent niedrig [...]
11:31 , Aktiennews
Grocery Outlet wird heute -0.36 Prozent niedr [...]
11:31 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Usio wird 4.22 Prozent höher g [...]
11:31 , Aktiennews
Die Aktie von Fosun handelt heute -0.93 Proz [...]
11:31 , Aktiennews
Lilium wird -3.82 Prozent niedriger gehandelt u [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...