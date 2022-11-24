Kinarus Therapeutics - USPTO allows method-of-use KIN001 patent

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.11.22 16:26
Edison Investment Research

Kinarus received a notice of allowability from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application No. 16/500,504 (‘methods of preventing or treating ophthalmic diseases’) covering its orally dosed lead drug candidate KIN001 for its lead indication to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). This method of use patent is on top of the USPTO-granted composition-of-matter Patent No. 11285155, which is designed to protect the KIN001 pharmaceutical combination of pamapimod and pioglitazone until at least 2037. We view this development as positive for Kinarus as it strengthens the intellectual property position of KIN001 as the company works towards starting a Phase II study with the drug in wet AMD in the coming months, upon the attainment of the necessary financing.

