Erweiterte Funktionen
Kinarus Therapeutics - Termination of coverage
08.01.24 09:05
Edison Investment Research
Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Kinarus Therapeutics (KNRS), Numis Corporation (NUM), EMIS Group (EMIS), Pixium Vision (PIX) and Treatt (TET). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via website
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0085 €
|0,0085 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0009115129
|928449
|0,0085 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Neuausrichtung / Reverse Take.
|23.08.21
|Kennt jemand die Firma 4M Te.
|02.07.06