Kinarus Therapeutics - KINETIC study discontinued




03.10.22
Edison Investment Research

Kinarus recently reported H122 financial results and reiterated its key objectives and guidance for lead candidate KIN001 in the three targeted indications, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), COVID-19 and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). With an H122 operating cash burn rate of CHF1.1m and a gross cash position of CHF4.6m at 30 June 2022, the company expects its current resources to fund its operations through Q123. We believe this runway can be extended by the company’s recent agreement to issue up to CHF20m in convertible notes to an entity manged by Yorkville Advisors Global.

Bitte warten...