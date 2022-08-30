Erweiterte Funktionen



Kendrion - Industrial continues strong growth path




30.08.22 08:10
Edison Investment Research

Kendrion’s H122 results were affected by the challenging market conditions, such as supply chain constraints, volatile demand, inflation and lockdowns in China. The Industrial division is performing very well by showing ongoing revenue growth and higher margins, but the Automotive division is facing declining car production and demand volatility. The short-term outlook remains uncertain, but the long-term growth potential is still based on favourable trends such as green energy and electrification. On lower estimates, the average of three valuation methods points to a fair value of €22.2 per share.

