Erweiterte Funktionen



Kazia Therapeutics - Q123 cash flows in line with our estimates




01.11.22 13:10
Edison Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics’ Q123 cash flow report provided an update on the company’s financial position and business progress. While the quarter was dominated by lead asset paxalisib hitting a roadblock (failing to graduate to stage two of the GBM AGILE study), the period was also marked by clinical progress across other serious indications such as pediatric brain cancers and brain metastases (BMs). With multiple studies expected to read-out in CY23, the next few quarters will be crucial for the company. Period-end cash balance of AU$5.3m (c US$3.4m) was supported by an AU$3.7m equity injection and should be sufficient to extend the runway to end CY22 at current burn rates (A$6.1m in Q123). Further support is expected from drawing down on the outstanding at-the-market funding facility. We anticipate the capital requirements to come down materially as the GBM study approaches completion in H2 CY23. Our estimates and valuation remain unchanged at US$146.6m or US$9.79 per basic ADR.

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye - Fulminante Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
439% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,79 $ 0,8263 $ -0,0363 $ -4,39% 01.11./15:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48669G1058 A2JSLD 12,13 $ 0,79 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 0,8263 $ 0,00%  31.10.22
AMEX 0,96 $ 0,00%  27.10.22
Nasdaq 0,79 $ -4,39%  15:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Durchbruch für Kernenergie - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein. Diese 544% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...