Erweiterte Funktionen



Kazia Therapeutics - Paxalisib awarded RPDD in AT/RT




07.07.22 08:04
Edison Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics has announced that the company’s brain-penetrant kinase inhibitor, paxalisib, has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for the treatment of atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumors (AT/RT) by the Food and Drug Agency (FDA). The designation entitles Kazia to receive a pediatric priority review voucher (pPRV), should paxalisib be approved, which could expedite the FDA approval process for another asset to six months (usually c 10 months). pPRVs are transferable and are often valued at over $100m. Previously, paxalisib has also been awarded an orphan drug designation, granting a potential seven-year market exclusivity from approval. We view continued regulator recognition of paxalisib’s utility in AT/RT as encouraging support for Kazia’s development program. For further detail on paxalisib and the company’s strategy, see our Deep dive into childhood brain cancer. Our valuation is unchanged at US$294m or US$22.28/ADR.

Aktuell
Jetzt einsteigen: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,11 $ 4,17 $ -0,06 $ -1,44% 07.07./11:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48669G1058 A2JSLD 12,13 $ 3,96 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 4,075 $ -1,09%  06.07.22
Nasdaq 4,11 $ -1,44%  06.07.22
AMEX 4,04 $ -25,87%  06.07.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktien vor massiver Rallye - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...