Kazia Therapeutics - PNOC022 trial expanded

10.10.22 14:52
Edison Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics has announced the expansion of the PNOC022 (NCT05009992) trial to two new sites in Australia. The Phase II trial is investigating the combination of ONC201 (a dopamine D2 receptor antagonist) and paxalisib (Kazia’s brain penetrant PI3K inhibitor) in the treatment of diffuse midline glioma (DMG) and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Importantly, the PNOC022 trial, which is sponsored by the Pacific Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium, uses an adaptive platform design, meaning new arms of the trial can be opened or closed based on the data gathered. Considering this, we see the expansion of PNOC022 as encouraging support for the paxalisib/ONC201 combination; however, we will wait to see initial clinical data (expected in CY23) before drawing more material conclusions.

