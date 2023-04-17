KEFI Gold and Copper - New timings

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.04.23 10:04
Edison Investment Research

Notwithstanding the trials and tribulations that it has had to deal with in Ethiopia in recent years, KEFI believes that it is finally nearing the end of its approvals odyssey. Being first mover and also traversing the country’s turbulent swing to democracy has cost the company unpredictability, time and money. However, the new mining minister is reported to be serious – to the point of being enthusiastic – about developing KEFI’s Tulu Kapi project and the three substantive pre-conditions for final approval (the two banks having equal protections in the country, government installation of elevated security and the right for KEFI to administer its own banking and capital servicing arrangements) have been met or (in the case of the third) appear in the process of formalisation. With respect to security, KEFI reports that a disciplined formation of the Ethiopian Federal military has been deployed to secure mine sites throughout the country, including Tulu Kapi. In the meantime, the company has continued to upgrade and develop its assets in Saudi Arabia.

