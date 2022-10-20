Erweiterte Funktionen
KEFI Gold and Copper - FY23 outlook maintained
20.10.22 12:50
Edison Investment Research
GB Group’s (GBG’s) H123 trading update confirmed strong growth in its Fraud and Location businesses, offset by weaker growth in the Identity business. Pro forma revenue growth of 10% included a 6.5% currency benefit. While the board maintains its expectations for FY23, we have trimmed our forecast to reflect the weighting of growth across divisions, reducing our normalised EPS forecast by 1.7% in FY22, 1.2% in FY23 and 1.3% in FY24.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,007 €
|0,007 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.10./16:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BD8GP619
|A2DL1A
|0,021 €
|0,0025 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|38
|Kefi Minerals (KEFI.L 5,15 GB.
|13.04.22
|1
|Kefi Min: https://www.kefi-mine.
|20.11.21