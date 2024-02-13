Erweiterte Funktionen



KEFI Gold and Copper - Counting down to launch in H124




13.02.24 17:28
Edison Investment Research

In its post-Indaba release of 13 February, KEFI announced that the multi-party, subsidiary-level financing of its Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia is now advancing on the back of Ethiopian federal government commitments finally received in October 2023. As a result, the lead lender quickly processed its approval in December 2023 and now all other stakeholders are triggering their respective flow-on processes. At the same time, the Federal Government of Ethiopia has confirmed that its equity capital investment has been fully documented, committed and already partly invested, while the contractors to the project have reaffirmed their intention and readiness to enter into the already drafted agreements to enable full project launch in H124 (as previously indicated by KEFI).

